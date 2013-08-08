TOKYO Aug 8 Fast Retailing Co Ltd,
Asia's biggest retailer and operator of the Uniqlo clothing
chain, said on Thursday it had signed a Europe-led safety pact
for Bangladesh garment factories after a building collapse in
April killed more than 1,100 people.
A spokesman for the Japanese firm said the company had taken
several months to join the accord - already signed by European
clothing companies H&M and Zara operator Inditex SA
- because it wanted to thoroughly consider the pact's
conditions.
"Our reason is quite simple - our priority is to work across
the industry to improve conditions for the workers in
Bangladesh, so we just wanted to join in," said Aldo Liquori, a
spokesman for the firm in Tokyo.
Fast Retailing's clothes were not being manufactured in the
factory that collapsed on April 24 but the company said it had
also completed an investigation into its subcontractors'
factories in Bangladesh.
Several firms have decided not to sign the pact and instead
adopt their own initiatives to tighten safety and improve worker
conditions in the country, including U.S. firms Wal-mart Stores
Inc, Gap Inc and Target Corp.