May 27 Fast Retailing Co Ltd, the
Japanese operator of the Uniqlo and Theory fashion brands, for
now will not sign a legally binding safety pact for factories in
Bangladesh, preferring to ramp up its own inspections, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday.
In April, more than 1,100 garment workers died in the
collapse of the eight-story Rana Plaza building in Bangladesh,
putting pressure on fashion brands to improve worker safety.
Instead of joining rivals like Sweden's H&M and
Spain's Inditex, owner of the Zara brand, in signing
the pact, Fast Retailing will improve disaster preparedness and
building inspections at its partner factories on its own, said
the Journal, which interviewed a company executive.
A Japan-based representative for Fast Fashion could not be
reached outside business hours for comment, and a U.S. based
spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.
In addition to H&M and Inditex, other companies that have
signed the accord, which was led by European union organization
IndustriALL, include U.S. retailers PVH Corp and
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Gap Inc has said it would not join the pact without
changes to the way conflicts are resolved in the courts, while
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it did not plan to sign on
because it believes that its own inspection plans will get
faster results.