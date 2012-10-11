Banks fight for $40 mln fee pot in advising on Vodafone India merger
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
TOKYO Oct 11 Fast Retailing forecast a 13.5 percent rise in annual operating profit for this financial year amid expectations that growth from overseas outlets of its Uniqlo basic apparel and Japan cut-price clothing g.u. chains will drive profits.
Asia's top apparel retailer projected on Thursday 143.5 billion yen ($1.83 billion) in operating profit for the year that started in September, lower than the 148.8 billion yen average estimate from a poll of 23 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the past business year, the clothing company booked an 126.5 billion yen operating profit, an 8.7 percent year-on-year rise, helped by higher sales at Uniqlo shops in Japan, which account for about three-quarters of sales for the entire group.
Uniqlo dominates Japan's retail apparel market and Fast Retailing is mounting a global push of the in-house brand of affordable basics in order to leapfrog Zara owner, Inditex S.A. , Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Gap Inc. to become world's top apparel retailer by 2020.
Fast Retailing shares have jumped more than 25 percent since the start of the calendar year, outperforming a 1 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average.
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
* Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in September 2016 to include Japan
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose near six-week highs touched earlier in the week on Wednesday, as shares of insurers soared after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted U.S. and global bond yields.