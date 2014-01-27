UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Jan 27 Fast retailing, operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, said on Monday it plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong exchange on March 5 as it aims to boost its presence in the region and expand its investor base globally.
The secondary listing of Hong Kong Depositary Receipts (HDRs) is pending approval from the bourse, the Japanese company said in a statement.
Fast Retailing has said it wants to become the world's top clothing chain by 2020, overtaking H&M and Zara chain operator Inditex.
The company has appointed Morgan Stanley to sponsor its listing, it said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources