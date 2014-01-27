UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Fast Retailing Co , operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, hopes that a planned listing in Hong Kong will help it take root in the region as a retailer and attract talented personnel, a top executive said on Monday.
"We chose Hong Kong among the many bourses out there because Hong Kong is the centre of financial markets in Asia," Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki told reporters.
"We already have a close relationship with the greater Chinese markets and Southeast Asia through sales and production, on top of which the region has high potential for growth," he added.
Okazaki added that listing in other overseas exchanges remained a possibility as Fast Retailing seeks heightened brand recognition globally. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources