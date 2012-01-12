(Corrects Q1 same-store sales fall to 4.0 pct from 4.7 pct)

* Q1 oper profit drops as Uniqlo Japan same-store sales fall

* Unusually warm autumn leads to Sept-Nov same-store sales drop

* Fast Retailing shares rose as benchmark Nikkei tumbled in 2011

TOKYO, Jan 12 Fast Retailing, Asia's top apparel retailer, trimmed its annual forecast as it posted a 2.8 percent fall in quarterly operating profit after a balmy autumn hurt sales at its flagship Uniqlo casual-clothing chain in Japan.

The speciality brand chain operator cut its operating profit forecast for the year to end-August to 130.5 billion yen from its previous estimate of 135.5 billion yen. The new projection is slightly below an average estimate of 131.4 billion yen in a poll of 22 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fast Retailing's operating profit totaled 48.45 billion yen ($629.88 million) for September-November, reflecting a 4.0 percent fall over the period in same-store sales at Uniqlo outlets in its home market of Japan.

Uniqlo's sales, which account for about 70 percent of Fast Retailing's total revenue, dropped as unseasonably warm weather in the quarter held back customers from picking up money-making seasonal staples like thermal underwear and down jackets.

But the arrival of chilly winter weather and holiday sales campaigns helped Japanese monthly sales surge 14.2 percent in December, giving the company hopes for a stronger December-February quarter.

Higher raw material costs in 2011 and financing of an accelerated overseas expansion also dented profits in the past quarter for the retailer, which competes with Zara owner Inditex , Gap and Hennes & Mauritz (H&M).

The company opened megastores in Bangkok, New York and Seoul during the quarter in its quest to become the world's No.1 apparel retailer by 2020, when it hopes to amass annual sales of 5 trillion yen.

Department stores and clothing sellers in Japan have been hit by falling wages, high unemployment and concerns about the strength of the economy that weigh on domestic consumption.

Japanese household spending fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in November and retail sales dropped 2.3 percent.

Shares of Fast Retailing rose more than 8 percent in the 2011 calendar year, compared with a 17 percent slide in the benchmark Nikkei average.

Before the results were released, shares of Fast Retailing settled 0.5 percent lower, against a 0.7 percent fall in the Nikkei average. ($1 = 76.9200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Vinu Pilakkot)