By James Topham

TOKYO, April 12 Asia's top apparel retailer Fast Retailing Co lifted its annual profit forecast to a record after its second-quarter operating profit surged from unseasonably cold winter weather that boosted sales at its Uniqlo basic clothing chain in Japan.

Fast Retailing also saw yet another quarter of profit jumps in its overseas Uniqlo outlets, a small portion of the group's revenue overall, but an important part as it pushes to rank ahead of Inditex, Hennes & Mauritz and Gap .

The profit growth potential has sent Fast Retailing's shares up nearly 25 percent in the year to date, as investors bet the Uniqlo concept of featuring durable, simple, well-made apparel, will be a hit overseas, just like in Japan.

"They have been able to achieve a 20 percent growth in profits even though overseas operations still contribute relatively little," said Masamitsu Ohki, a senior fund manager at Stats Investment Management.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the share prices reflect a price-to-earnings ratio of 20 or 30 times because of investors who believe that a 20-30 percent growth can continue for a long time," he added.

Fast Retailing lifted its operating profit forecast to 138 billion yen ($1.70 billion) from 130.5 billion yen for the fiscal year ending in August, exceeding the average estimate of 132.9 billion yen in a poll of 24 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and higher than its record 132.3 billion yen in the 2009/10 business year.

In January, Fast Retailing trimmed its annual operating profit forecast after a dearth of new products, higher raw material costs and unseasonably warm autumn weather in Japan ate into revenues for its September-November quarter.

But as the temperatures dropped between December and February, Japan shoppers headed to Uniqlo for thermal underwear and down jackets, driving a sales rise that sparked a 34.4 percent jump in group quarterly profits to 43.3 billion yen ($534.6 million).

OVERSEAS DREAMS

The retailer, run by Tadashi Yanai, Japan's richest man, also saw revenues at Uniqlo overseas locations surge 45 percent in the first half, thanks to strong sales growth in China and Hong Kong, and 53 more outlets overseas than the previous year.

Fast Retailing, which had 234 Uniqlo outlets overseas, compared to 849 in Japan, at the end of February, is looking to open 200 to 300 new Uniqlo stores annually, most of them in Asia outside Japan.

The speciality brand retailer aims to generate more than two-thirds of its 2020 targeted revenue of 5 trillion yen from the entire Asian region.

Over the past six months, Fast Retailing has opened flagship Uniqlo stores in Bangkok and Seoul, and it will open its first outlet in the Philippines in June. It is also planning openings in Indonesia, Australia and Vietnam and is considering entering India.

But the firm is also expanding Uniqlo locations in the West.

Earlier this week the company announced plans to open an outlet in San Francisco, its first on the U.S. West Coast, as part of the goal of 20-30 outlets in the city and Los Angeles areas, in addition to 20-30 stores eyed for New York City, where it opened flagship stores the past autumn.

"Going ahead we will continue to expand in the U.S., and certainly after moving into the New York area, it makes sense to open up stores in other big (U.S.) cities," Yanai told an earnings briefing.

Before the earnings release, Fast Retailing shares ended 1.5 percent higher, against a 0.7 percent gain in Tokyo's Nikkei benchmark. ($1 = 80.9950 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Matt Driskill, Edmund Klamann and Muralikumar Anantharaman)