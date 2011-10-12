BRIEF-Dbs Group Holdings to sell 100% interest in Dbs China Square for about S$358 million
* Unit Dbs Bank agreed to sell its entire equity interest in Dbs China Square to an indirect unit of Manulife Financial Corporation for about s$358 million
TOKYO Oct 12 Japan's Fast Retailing expects same store sales at domestic outlets of its Uniqlo budget clothing chain to climb 5 percent year-on-year in its business year to August 2012.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LONDON, Feb 10 European shares rose to within striking distance of their highest levels in more than a year on Friday while the dollar was buoyant as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)