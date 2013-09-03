UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Sept 3 Fast Retailing Co said on Tuesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing chain in Japan jumped 28.9 percent in August from a year earlier on strong demand for summer clothing due to hot weather.
Asia's top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources