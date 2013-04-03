UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, April 3 Shares of Fast Retailing jumped 7 percent to 33,500 yen on Wednesday after its Uniqlo casual clothing chain in Japan posted a 23.1 percent rise in same-store sales in March from a year ago.
Fast Retailing, a heavyweight in the Nikkei share average , was the second-most traded stock on the main board by turnover. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources