Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
BANGKOK, Sept 8 Japan's Fast Retailing Co , Asia's largest clothing retailer, said on Thursday it aimed to open about 1,000 stores in Southeast Asia by 2020 as it looks to attract price-conscious shoppers in the fast-growing region.
It aimed to open about 100 stores in Thailand by 2020, Tadashi Yanai, founder and president of Fast Retailing, told reporters during his visit to the launch of Uniqlo's first Thai store in Bangkok.
The company is aggressively expanding its Uniqlo empire around the world - particularly in Asia - as sales growth slows in Japan and the Japanese business world grapples with how to grow sales and profitability globally as domestic demand shrinks.
($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen)
($1 = 30 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
Feb 7 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to a strong dollar, following prominent political events such as Brexit and the U.S. presidential election.
ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 Pakistan has banned cinemas nationwide from screening an Indian blockbuster movie starring a famous Pakistani actress, a censor official said on Tuesday, the latest media clampdown after last year's spike in tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours.