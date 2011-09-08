BANGKOK, Sept 8 Japan's Fast Retailing Co , Asia's largest clothing retailer, said on Thursday it aimed to open about 1,000 stores in Southeast Asia by 2020 as it looks to attract price-conscious shoppers in the fast-growing region.

It aimed to open about 100 stores in Thailand by 2020, Tadashi Yanai, founder and president of Fast Retailing, told reporters during his visit to the launch of Uniqlo's first Thai store in Bangkok.

The company is aggressively expanding its Uniqlo empire around the world - particularly in Asia - as sales growth slows in Japan and the Japanese business world grapples with how to grow sales and profitability globally as domestic demand shrinks.

($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen)

($1 = 30 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)