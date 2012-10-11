TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's Fast Retailing plans to add 145 new Uniqlo casual clothing stores, on a net basis, outside its home market in its current business year as Asia's largest apparel retailer accelerates the pace of its overseas expansion.

The clothing company said on Thursday it aims to add nine Uniqlo outlets in Japan in the year to August 2013 and that it expected same-store sales at home to grow by 0.9 percent in that period. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Matt Driskill)