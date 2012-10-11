UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's Fast Retailing plans to add 145 new Uniqlo casual clothing stores, on a net basis, outside its home market in its current business year as Asia's largest apparel retailer accelerates the pace of its overseas expansion.
The clothing company said on Thursday it aims to add nine Uniqlo outlets in Japan in the year to August 2013 and that it expected same-store sales at home to grow by 0.9 percent in that period. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources