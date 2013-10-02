MILAN Oct 2 Italian broadband operator Fastweb is ahead of schedule with plans to roll out cable connections to as many as 5.5 million households by the end of 2014 as demand for high-speed Internet grows, its chief executive Alberto Calcagno said.

Fastweb, controlled by Swisscom and seen as a possible target in a fast consolidating telecoms sector, has been a pioneer in the roll-out of fibre in Italy.

"Our strategy is clear: we do not compete on price but on quality and we are ahead of schedule with the deployment of the network," Calcagno told Reuters in an interview.

Investment by Fastweb could pose a threat to former monopoly Telecom Italia which needs to boost investments but lacks fresh funds as it struggles under the weight of debt.

Fastweb's latest roll-out plan, based on a network-sharing deal with Telecom Italia, envisages 400 million euros ($540 million) in investment to cater to the needs of 20 percent of Italians by laying cables to street cabinets.

The company launched it 10 months ago, when its cable services reached 2 million households. Calcagno said by the end of January 2014 it will have laid cable to serve an additional 1.8 million families in 14 cities from the 20 cities targeted.

"This is more than half of what we had in mind," he said.

"Appetite for bandwidth will continue to grow as people get familiar with being connected 24 hours a day," he said, adding that cable clients consume 4 times the bandwidth of other users.

"More importantly we expect to have the first 50,000 clients by the end of January - a 20 percent penetration rate in our customer base. That rate will double by the end of 2014."

Fastweb also supplies Internet connection by renting space on Telecom Italia's copper network, Italy's largest telecoms infrastructure, but its margins here are lower than those it makes on its own infrastructure.

Calcagno's comments strike a note of optimism in Italy's otherwise gloomy telecoms landscape, pressured by a fierce mobile price war and Telecom Italia's inability to upgrade its ageing network quickly because of high debt.

Data published by Italy's communications regulator on Wednesday showed Fastweb has been winning over customers. Its market share in retail broadband access rose to 13.6 percent in the second quarter from 12.3 percent a year earlier while Telecom Italia's share fell to 49.9 percent from 51.8 percent.

Yet Fastweb, the first operator in Europe to offer 100 megabit connections to retail customers back in 2009, has not been immune to Italy's deep economic downturn. Calcagno said it was fundamental the company kept costs under control.

Fastweb revenue fell 1.6 percent to 785 million euros in the first half and its core profit 9.5 percent to 210 million euros, while its clients rose almost 13 percent to 1.89 million.

Looking forward, he did not rule out launching a fresh round of investments saying "our shareholders will certainly carefully consider it."

He declined to comment on possible M&A operations involving Fastweb but said "the market will inevitably consolidate but who will do what is yet to be seen."

Fastweb has been indicated as a possible target for cash-rich Vodafone, though Swisscom has said it is not interested in selling the Italian company which it acquired in 2007. ($1 = 0.7393 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by David Evans)