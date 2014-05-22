UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON May 22 British clothing chain Fat Face has pulled its planned London listing, the retailer said on Thursday, citing equity market conditions as the principal factor in the decision.
The company, which is owned by European private equity firm Bridgepoint, had aimed to raise 110 million pounds ($185.66 million).
($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources