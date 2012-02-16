PARIS Feb 16 An international
money-laundering watchdog added Pakistan, Indonesia, Ghana,
Tanzania and Thailand on Thursday to its blacklist of nations
that fail to meet international standards.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has found that those
five countries were flaunting recommendations made to them
toward fighting money-laundering and financing terrorism, its
executive secretary, Rick McDonell, told journalists.
No countries were taken off the blacklist, but Honduras and
Paraguay were removed from an intermediary "grey-list" of
countries found to be falling behind on international standards
despite having committed to them.
"We are looking exclusively at the implementation of the
standards," McDonell told journalists at a FATF meeting in
Paris. "Countries that we look at wind up on the list because
they have not implemented them."
The body can make recommendations to any of the 36 countries
that have signed a membership charter, as well as other nations,
but it has no power to carry out sanctions.
The FATF, whose recommendations reach more than 180
countries through regional networks, estimates that money
laundering and related financial crimes cost between 2 percent
and 5 percent of global gross domestic product.
In its report, the FATF also called on governments to
consider tax evasion as a money-laundering offence. The agency
is also extending its focus to target the non-proliferation of
weapons of mass destruction.
The FATF blacklist now includes 17 countries. Aside from the
five new ones, they are: Bolivia, Cuba, Ethiopia, Iran, Kenya,
Myanmar, Nigeria, North Korea, Sao Tome and Principe, Sri Lanka,
Syria and Turkey.
The grey-list includes 22 countries: Algeria, Angola,
Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia,
Ecuador, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Morocco, Namibia, Nicaragua, the
Philippines, Sudan, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago,
Turkmenistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen and Zimbabwe.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)