PARIS, July 24 Faurecia, Europe's biggest maker of car interiors and exhausts, lowered its full-year operating income target, saying it would see the impact of contracting auto production in Europe, though it raised its full-year sales target.

The change in outlook followed a first half in which total sales rose 3.8 pct on a like-for-like basis to 8.76 billion euros but operating income fell to 302.5 million euros from 340 million in the year-ago period.

Net income declined to 120 million euros from 185.8 million in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the full-year, Faurecia cut its operating income forecast range to between 560 million and 610 million euros from a previous 610 to 670 million. But it raised its full-year sales target to a range of 17 to 17.4 billion euros from a previous 16.3 to 16.7 billion forecast.

Faurecia, which also makes seats and plastic car-body parts for clients including Volkswagen's Audi brand, is investing heavily to expand production in more dynamic auto markets such as China and North America. The overseas drive was not enough to resist the drag of tumbling European demand, which saw car registrations decline 6.3 percent in the first half. (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Gilles Guillaume)