PARIS Feb 8 Faurecia, the world's biggest maker of car interiors and exhausts, said second-half profit surged 30 percent on a strong recovery in U.S. auto production.

Operating income rose to 311 million euros ($412 million), or 3.9 percent of sales, from a 3.3 percent operating margin a year earlier, the French company said in a statement on Wednesday. Net income rose 85 percent to 185 million euros on a 15 percent gain in sales to 8.04 billion euros.

For 2012, Faurecia predicted sales between 16.3 billion and 16.7 billion euros, operating income between 610 and 670 million euros and a balanced net cash flow, as it works towards a sales goal of 20 billion euros in 2020.

