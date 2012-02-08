PARIS Feb 8 Faurecia, the
world's biggest maker of car interiors and exhausts, said
second-half profit surged 30 percent on a strong recovery in
U.S. auto production.
Operating income rose to 311 million euros ($412 million),
or 3.9 percent of sales, from a 3.3 percent operating margin a
year earlier, the French company said in a statement on
Wednesday. Net income rose 85 percent to 185 million euros on a
15 percent gain in sales to 8.04 billion euros.
For 2012, Faurecia predicted sales between 16.3 billion and
16.7 billion euros, operating income between 610 and 670 million
euros and a balanced net cash flow, as it works towards a sales
goal of 20 billion euros in 2020.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost)