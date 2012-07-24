PARIS, July 24 Faurecia is not on the list of assets PSA Peugeot Citroen is considering selling, the auto parts maker's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"PSA has set a precise list of actions, and it's clear to everybody that it doesn't include selling any Faurecia shares," Yann Delabriere said during a presentation to analysts. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)