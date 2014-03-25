PARIS, March 25 Faurecia is under investigation by EU antitrust officials and is cooperating fully with the inquiry into exhaust manufacturers, the French auto supplier said on Tuesday.

"The European Commission antitrust authorities have launched investigations into suppliers of emission control systems," the company said. "Faurecia is cooperating fully with the European Union authorities."

Faurecia's statement, issued after the EU confirmed it had raided several exhaust makers, added that the company's "strict code of ethics" forbids price-fixing or any other breaches of competition law.

