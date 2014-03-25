UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 25 Faurecia is under investigation by EU antitrust officials and is cooperating fully with the inquiry into exhaust manufacturers, the French auto supplier said on Tuesday.
"The European Commission antitrust authorities have launched investigations into suppliers of emission control systems," the company said. "Faurecia is cooperating fully with the European Union authorities."
Faurecia's statement, issued after the EU confirmed it had raided several exhaust makers, added that the company's "strict code of ethics" forbids price-fixing or any other breaches of competition law.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources