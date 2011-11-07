* Eyes 20 bln euros in sales by 2015, up 25 pct vs est. 2011

* Still expects 5-6 percent operating margin by 2014

* Eyes net debt to EBITDA ratio below 0.5 by 2014

PARIS, Nov 7 French car parts maker Faurecia on Monday predicted that strong demand in China and Korea and solid growth prospects in North America would boost its sales by 25 percent by 2015.

Faurecia, which is 57.4 percent owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen , also confirmed its goals under a 2010-2014 plan, which targets an operating margin of 5-6 percent of sales.

The world's sixth-biggest car parts maker, which has a strong portfolio of contracts under development, said it aimed at exceeding global automotive production growth by 3-4 percentage points a year and eyed 20 billion euros in sales by 2015.

This would be an increase of 25 percent from the 2011 sales estimate, Faurecia said in a statement released at the start of its investor day.

In July, Faurecia had predicted 2011 sales of 15.7-15.9 billion euros and an operating income of 620-650 million euros, and reiterated these targets in October.

Faurecia, Europe's third-largest automotive supplier by sales after Germany's Bosch and Continental , supplies vehicle interiors, car seats, exhaust systems, bumpers and cooling fan systems to customers including Germany's Volkswagen , France's Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Analysts say Faurecia is well-armed to withstand a possible global economic downturn that could slow automotive demand and prompt its customers to scale back orders.

This is mostly thanks to Faurecia's strong exposure to the premium car market, a rising contribution of fast-growing emerging markets and strong demand for systems to cut pollutant emissions.

Faurecia also confirmed targets for a return on capital employed pre-tax in excess of 25 percent ans a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 0.5 times by 2014.

Faurecia shares have lost 17 percent this year, giving it a market value of 2 billion euros, and slightly outperforming the European car sector , which fell 18 percent.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)