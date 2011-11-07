* Eyes 20 bln euros in sales by 2015, up 25 pct vs est. 2011
* Still expects 5-6 percent operating margin by 2014
* Banks on Asia, U.S. demand, global emission control needs
* Shares bounce back from earlier losses
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Nov 7 French car parts maker Faurecia
predicted that strong demand in China and Korea, solid
growth prospects in North America and a growing need to control
global emissions would boost its sales by 25 percent by 2015.
Faurecia, 57.4 percent owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen
, also confirmed its goals under a 2010-2014 plan,
which targets an operating margin of between 5 and 6 percent of
sales.
"We believe that our markets will outperform industry
growth," Bruno Montmerle, Executive Vice President for group
strategy, told analysts at the group's Investor Day on Monday.
Faurecia said it was far exceeding its sales estimates,
which it set at 15.7-15.9 billion euros for 2011, 14.5 bln euros
in 2012 and 16.5 billion in 2014.
The world's sixth-biggest car parts maker, which has 34
billion euros of contracts under development, said it aimed to
exceed global automotive production growth by 3-4 percentage
points a year and targeted sales of 20 billion euros by 2015.
By 1051 GMT Faurecia shares were up 2 percent at 18.25 euros
reversing a 2 percent drop in early trade.
Faurecia, Europe's third-largest automotive supplier by
sales after Germany's Bosch and Continental ,
supplies vehicle interiors, car seats, exhaust systems, bumpers
and cooling fan systems to customers including Germany's
Volkswagen , France's Renault and PSA Peugeot
Citroen.
RESILIENCE
Analysts say Faurecia is well-armed to withstand any global
economic downturn that could slow automotive demand and prompt
its customers to scale back orders.
This is mostly thanks to Faurecia's strong exposure to the
premium car market -- it makes close to 30 percent of its sales
from luxury brands which are growing faster than the market.
It also benefits from a rising contribution from
fast-growing emerging markets and strong demand for systems to
cut pollutant emissions and improve fuel efficiency.
Faurecia predicted sales outside Europe would make up 46
percent of its global sales by 2015 against 37 percent in 2011.
It forecast 4 billion euros in sales from Asia, of which 2.5
billion would come from China alone, over the same horizon.
The company also plans 2.3 billion euros in capital
expenditure during the 2011-2015 period to build capacity in
places like China, South America and other low production cost
regions.
Faurecia also confirmed targets for a pre-tax return on
capital employed in excess of 25 percent and a net debt to
EBITDA ratio below 0.5 times by 2014.
Faurecia shares have lost 17 percent this year, giving it a
market value of 2 billion euros, and slightly outperforming the
European car sector , which fell 18 percent.
