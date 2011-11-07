* Eyes 20 bln euros in sales by 2015, up 25 pct vs est. 2011

* Still expects 5-6 percent operating margin by 2014

* Banks on Asia, U.S. demand, global emission control needs

* Shares bounce back from earlier losses (Adds details, shares)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 7 French car parts maker Faurecia predicted that strong demand in China and Korea, solid growth prospects in North America and a growing need to control global emissions would boost its sales by 25 percent by 2015.

Faurecia, 57.4 percent owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen , also confirmed its goals under a 2010-2014 plan, which targets an operating margin of between 5 and 6 percent of sales.

"We believe that our markets will outperform industry growth," Bruno Montmerle, Executive Vice President for group strategy, told analysts at the group's Investor Day on Monday.

Faurecia said it was far exceeding its sales estimates, which it set at 15.7-15.9 billion euros for 2011, 14.5 bln euros in 2012 and 16.5 billion in 2014.

The world's sixth-biggest car parts maker, which has 34 billion euros of contracts under development, said it aimed to exceed global automotive production growth by 3-4 percentage points a year and targeted sales of 20 billion euros by 2015.

By 1051 GMT Faurecia shares were up 2 percent at 18.25 euros reversing a 2 percent drop in early trade.

Faurecia, Europe's third-largest automotive supplier by sales after Germany's Bosch and Continental , supplies vehicle interiors, car seats, exhaust systems, bumpers and cooling fan systems to customers including Germany's Volkswagen , France's Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen.

RESILIENCE

Analysts say Faurecia is well-armed to withstand any global economic downturn that could slow automotive demand and prompt its customers to scale back orders.

This is mostly thanks to Faurecia's strong exposure to the premium car market -- it makes close to 30 percent of its sales from luxury brands which are growing faster than the market.

It also benefits from a rising contribution from fast-growing emerging markets and strong demand for systems to cut pollutant emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Faurecia predicted sales outside Europe would make up 46 percent of its global sales by 2015 against 37 percent in 2011. It forecast 4 billion euros in sales from Asia, of which 2.5 billion would come from China alone, over the same horizon.

The company also plans 2.3 billion euros in capital expenditure during the 2011-2015 period to build capacity in places like China, South America and other low production cost regions.

Faurecia also confirmed targets for a pre-tax return on capital employed in excess of 25 percent and a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 0.5 times by 2014.

Faurecia shares have lost 17 percent this year, giving it a market value of 2 billion euros, and slightly outperforming the European car sector , which fell 18 percent. (Editing by Christian Plumb and Sophie Walker)