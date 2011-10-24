PARIS Oct 24 French car parts maker Faurecia
on Monday reported a 15.9 percent rise in consolidated
third-quarter sales, saying it had outperformed the global car
market on the back of across-the-board growth in exteriors,
interior systems and seating and that it was keeping its 2011
targets.
Faurecia third-quarter revenue rose 15.9 pct, to 3.787
billion euros ($5.26 billion), while nine-month sales were up
18.3 percent, to 11.9 billion. All regions except for Europe
grew at double-digit rates in the quarter, while global autos
production growth rose by an estimated 6 percent, the group
said.
The group said it was sticking to its 2011 targets. Last
month Faurecia's chief executive told Reuters he was
"comfortable" with the group's 2011 revenue forecast but warned
uncertainty in financial markets was harming visibility for
2012.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent)