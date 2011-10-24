PARIS Oct 24 French car parts maker Faurecia on Monday reported a 15.9 percent rise in consolidated third-quarter sales, saying it had outperformed the global car market on the back of across-the-board growth in exteriors, interior systems and seating and that it was keeping its 2011 targets.

Faurecia third-quarter revenue rose 15.9 pct, to 3.787 billion euros ($5.26 billion), while nine-month sales were up 18.3 percent, to 11.9 billion. All regions except for Europe grew at double-digit rates in the quarter, while global autos production growth rose by an estimated 6 percent, the group said.

The group said it was sticking to its 2011 targets. Last month Faurecia's chief executive told Reuters he was "comfortable" with the group's 2011 revenue forecast but warned uncertainty in financial markets was harming visibility for 2012. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent)