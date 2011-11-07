PARIS Nov 7 French car parts maker Faurecia
said on Monday it banked on strong demand in China and
Korea and solid growth prospects in North America to boost sales
by 25 percent by 2015.
Faurecia, which is 57.4 percent owned by PSA Peugeot
Citroen , also confirmed its goals under a 2010-2014
plan, which targets an operating margin of 5-6 percent of sales.
The world's sixth-biggest car parts maker said it now aimed
at exceeding global automotive production growth by 3-4
percentage points a year and eyed 20 billion euros in sales by
2015.
This would represent an increase of 25 percent from the 2011
sales estimate, Faurecia said in a statement released at the
start of its investor day.
In July, Faurecia had predicted 2011 sales of 15.7-15.9
billion euros, and reiterated these targets in October.
Faurecia, Europe's third-largest automotive supplier by
sales after Germany's Bosch and Continental ,
supplies vehicle interiors, car seats, exhaust systems, bumpers
and cooling fan systems to customers including Germany's
Volkswagen , France's Renault and PSA Peugeot
Citroen.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)