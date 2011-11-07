PARIS Nov 7 French car parts maker Faurecia said on Monday it banked on strong demand in China and Korea and solid growth prospects in North America to boost sales by 25 percent by 2015.

Faurecia, which is 57.4 percent owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen , also confirmed its goals under a 2010-2014 plan, which targets an operating margin of 5-6 percent of sales.

The world's sixth-biggest car parts maker said it now aimed at exceeding global automotive production growth by 3-4 percentage points a year and eyed 20 billion euros in sales by 2015.

This would represent an increase of 25 percent from the 2011 sales estimate, Faurecia said in a statement released at the start of its investor day.

In July, Faurecia had predicted 2011 sales of 15.7-15.9 billion euros, and reiterated these targets in October.

Faurecia, Europe's third-largest automotive supplier by sales after Germany's Bosch and Continental , supplies vehicle interiors, car seats, exhaust systems, bumpers and cooling fan systems to customers including Germany's Volkswagen , France's Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)