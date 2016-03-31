PARIS, March 31 ** Faurecia plans to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive officer, French news magazine Challenges reported Thursday.

** Faurecia's current chairman and chief executive officer Yann Delabriere will become non-executive chairman, while Patrick Koller, the current chief operating officer, will succeed Delabriere as next CEO, Challenges says.

** Michel de Rosen, the non-executive chairman of Eutelsat , will join Faurecia's board and is Delabriere's favoured candidate to succeed him as chairman of the company, according to Challenges.

** Challenges didn't provide a timetable for these corporate governance changes at Faurecia.

** Faurecia spokesman declined to comment.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)