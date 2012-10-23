PARIS Oct 23 Faurecia, the French auto parts maker controlled by PSA Peugeot Citroen, cut its full-year earnings forecast as European auto production slows.

Faurecia, 57.4 percent-owned by the region's struggling no.2 automaker, said on Tuesday it saw a "sharp sales decline in Europe" in the fourth quarter and predicted 2012 operating income above 500 million euros ($654 million). That compares with a previous goal of 560-610 million euros.

"All forecasts agree on an amplification of (the) automobile production slowdown in Europe," the company said in a statement.

Faurecia, based in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, reported a 7.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 4.09 billion euros, helped by new North American contracts with Daimler, Volkswagen and Nissan. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)