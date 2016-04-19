(Adds company comment, share price, background)
PARIS, April 19 Parts maker Faurecia
expects to outperform the auto sector over the next three years,
the French firm forecast on Tuesday, citing partnerships,
expansion in China and higher-margin technology sales.
Group revenue is expected to grow 6 percent annually on
average in 2016-18, outpacing the autos sector by 400 basis
points, Faurecia said during its investor day.
Sales reached 20.69 billion euros ($23.45 billion) last
year.
Faurecia said it expects to raise its operating margin to 6
percent in 2018 from 4.4 percent last year and to double revenue
in China to 5 billion euros in 2020.
"The automotive industry is undergoing a technological
revolution in terms of environmental performance, connectivity
and autonomous driving," incoming Chief Executive Patrick Koller
said in a statement.
"(It) is also embarking on a dramatic change in business
model."
Faurecia supplies components such as seats, instrument
panels, exhaust systems and bumpers to carmakers and employs
more than 100,000 staff in 34 countries.
Its largest customer is Volkswagen, accounting
for a fifth of sales, and its top shareholder is French carmaker
PSA Peugeot Citroen.
The company said it would capitalise on global strategic
partnerships with customers representing two-thirds of last
year's sales.
It said products with above-average margins that use
high-end technology are expected to generate 3 billion euros in
sales in 2018, up 50 percent on this year.
These include products that help recover energy or improve
acoustics, as well as lightweight materials.
Separately, Faurecia announced the sale of its automotive
exteriors business to Plastic Omnium for an enterprise
value of 665 million euros, enabling it to almost completely pay
off its debt.
Faurecia will retain the composite materials part of that
business.
Shares in Faurecia hit a 3 1/2 month high on Tuesday, and
were up almost 6 percent at 35.56 euros at 1127 GMT.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Andrew Callus and Jason Neely)