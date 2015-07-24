PARIS, July 24 French car parts maker Faurecia raised its earnings guidance on Friday after profit almost doubled in the first half, boosted by a recovering European auto market and the effects of a weaker euro.

Net income rose to 157 million euros ($172 million) in January-June from 80 million a year earlier, Faurecia said, as revenue jumped 12.6 percent to 10.51 billion.

The results were "driven in particular by strong organic growth in sales in Europe and North America, clearly outperforming automotive production in both regions", Chief Executive Yann Delabriere said.

Faurecia, 50.8 percent-owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen , lifted its profit guidance for 2015 above the previous operating-margin goal of more than 4 percent.

The margin came to 4 percent for the first half and is set to rise to 4.5-5 percent in the second, Faurecia said - the company's previous target for next year. ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)