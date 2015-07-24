* Faurecia raises 2015 cash flow goal
* Targets 4.5-5 pct H2 op margin
* Shares open higher
(Adds comment, detail, background)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, July 24 French car parts maker Faurecia
said on Friday it was on track to beat its 2015
profitability target, sending its shares higher after first-half
earnings almost doubled thanks to a recovering European car
market and the help of a weaker euro.
Net income rose to 157 million euros ($172 million) in
January-June from 80 million a year earlier, Faurecia said, as
revenue jumped 12.6 percent to 10.51 billion euros.
The strong showing reflected sales growth in Europe and
North America "clearly outperforming automotive production in
both regions", Chief Executive Yann Delabriere said.
Faurecia's shares were up 2 percent at 38.19 euros at 0703
GMT. The maker of car seats, interiors, exhausts and body parts
said sales to Renault-Nissan surged 22 percent, while
business with Ford rose 8 percent before currency effects.
Europe's return to solid market growth is lifting the
fortunes of its car industry and stoking renewed interest in
consolidation among suppliers including Faurecia, which is 50.8
percent-owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen.
The company set an operating margin goal of 4.5-5 percent
for the second half after hitting 4 percent in the first -- the
target it had previously pledged to beat for the full year.
Faurecia has declined to comment on reports this week that
it is exploring a sale of its bumpers business. A source
familiar with the matter has told Reuters such a move is under
consideration.
The company recently dropped plans to dispose of its
front-end modules after failing to clinch a sale. The exteriors
division, which includes both businesses, is Faurecia's least
profitable with a 2.2 percent margin.
First-half sales and profit rose across all divisions and
regions, Faurecia said, except crisis-hit Latin America.
Revenue jumped 9.3 percent in Europe and almost 26 percent
in North America -- with most of that gain coming from currency
effects as U.S. dollar sales are converted into a weaker euro.
Majority owner Peugeot has said Faurecia itself is "not
strategic" for the carmaker, while indicating the time is not
yet right for a sale.
"There are plenty of reasons to believe Faurecia's value
will keep growing," Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares said in a March
interview with a French financial weekly. "So it's not an
opportune question today."
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner and Gilles
Guillaume; Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)