PARIS, July 29 French auto parts maker Faurecia raised its 2014 earnings goal on Tuesday after cost cuts helped deliver a 21 percent first-half operating profit gain, offsetting currency headwinds that almost flattened sales growth.

The supplier, 51 percent-owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen , posted 311 million euros ($418 million) in operating income on sales of 9.328 billion - up just 0.7 percent - to lift the operating margin to 3.3 percent from 2.8 percent.

"Faurecia's growth has outpaced the rise in automotive production" in Europe and Asia, Chief Executive Yann Delabriere said in the company's earnings statement, adding that all major divisions had shown improved profitability.

While its carmaker parent has struggled in recent years to clear political obstacles to its own restructuring, Faurecia has quietly cut thousands of European jobs to rein in costs.

The maker of door panels, exterior parts and exhausts, based in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, is also shifting U.S. production to southern states after the results of a North American expansion missed expectations.

Restructuring costs were relatively stable at 45 million euros in the first half, up 4 million euros.

Faurecia's operating result fell short of the 315 million euros expected by analysts on 9.422 billion in sales, according to its own consensus survey of 12 estimates.

But the company raised its full-year goal to pledge a 0.3-0.6 percentage-point margin increase, compared with the previously forecast gain of 0.2-0.5 percent.

First-half net income came in at 88 million euros, up from 35 million a year earlier but still short of analyst expectations of 101 million.

Revenue rose 5.2 percent to 5.28 billion euros in Europe - where a fragile recovery in vehicle demand is underway - and 18 percent in Asia but dropped 9.7 percent in North America.

In South America and the rest of the world, sales plunged by a quarter as emerging-market currencies fell against the euro.

"The dramatic deterioration in operating conditions led to declining profitability," Faurecia said.

Excluding foreign-exchange setbacks, group revenue grew 4 percent, Faurecia said, faster than the estimated 3.8 percent gain in global vehicle production. (1 US dollar = 0.7444 euro) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)