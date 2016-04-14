PARIS, April 14 French car parts maker Faurecia said on Thursday its outlook in China was to improve this year despite slower sales in the country in the first quarter.

The company said its sales were stable overall in the first three months of 2016 at 4.7 billion euros ($5.24 billion) and confirmed its full-year guidance.

Faurecia said quarterly sales in China, the world's first automotive market, were down 2 percent. It did not provide figures for China alone but said sales in Asia grew 5.4 percent to 560.1 million euros.

"We anticipate growth to resume in the second quarter and to accelerate in the second half of the year with the ramp-up of new programs for Chinese manufacturers," the group said. ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont. Editing by Jane Merriman)