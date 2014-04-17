UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 17 French auto parts supplier Faurecia said first-quarter sales rose 3.4 percent as a recovery in European demand more than made up for lost business in North America.
Global revenue advanced to 4.52 billion euros ($6.24 billion) in January-March from 4.37 billion in the year-earlier period, Faurecia said in a statement on Thursday.
Product sales rose 9.1 percent to 2.05 billion euros in Europe, while tumbling 13.6 percent to 833 million in North America, the company's second-biggest market. Asian sales advanced 18.6 percent to 441 million euros. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources