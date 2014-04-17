PARIS, April 17 French auto parts supplier Faurecia said first-quarter sales rose 3.4 percent as a recovery in European demand more than made up for lost business in North America.

Global revenue advanced to 4.52 billion euros ($6.24 billion) in January-March from 4.37 billion in the year-earlier period, Faurecia said in a statement on Thursday.

Product sales rose 9.1 percent to 2.05 billion euros in Europe, while tumbling 13.6 percent to 833 million in North America, the company's second-biggest market. Asian sales advanced 18.6 percent to 441 million euros. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)