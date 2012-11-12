(Repeats to attach to Reuters alert)

PARIS Nov 12 French auto-parts maker Faurecia is targeting revenue of 22 billion euros ($28 billion) in 2016, of which 55 percent will be generated outside Europe, the company said on Monday.

Faurecia is also aiming for an operating profit margin above 5 percent and net debt below 50 percent of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, the company said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)