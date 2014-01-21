Jan 21 FAW Car Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit at 950 million - 1.15 billion yuan ($157.0-$190.1 million) versus net loss of 756.5 million yuan previous year

* Says swings to profit due to new product launch, improved productivity, and changes of yen exchange rate led to lower import costs

