SHANGHAI, Sept 25 China's FAW Car is recalling nearly 280,000 Mazda6 cars due to air bag issues, the national quality watchdog said on Friday.

The recall applies to Mazda6 produced between March 29, 2003 to Dec. 29, 2008, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

It said it was a supplier-related issue, as the car's gas generator could be damaged when the airbag opened, and shards could fly out and harm passengers.

FAW is one of the two local partners Mazda Motor Corp has in China. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Kazunori Takada)