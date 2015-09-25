(Corrects last paragraph to clarify Mazda made the recall announcement in July 2014, not 2015)

* Quality watchdog says supplier-related issue

* Says car's gas generator could be damaged by airbag

* Recall applies to models built 2003-2008

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 China's FAW Car Co Ltd , a partner of Japan's Mazda Motor Corp, is recalling nearly 280,000 Mazda 6 cars due to issues with air bags that a person familiar with the matter said were from troubled Japanese supplier Takata Corp.

The recall applies to Mazda 6 models produced from March 29, 2003 to Dec. 29, 2008, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The quality watchdog said the recall was a supplier-related issue. It said the airbag inflator could be damaged when the airbag opened, and shards could fly out and harm passengers.

The watchdog did not name the supplier, but a person close to Mazda told Reuters the airbags were made by Takata, the company at the heart of massive recalls globally involving Japanese, U.S. and European automakers.

The person was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.

A Takata spokesman said the company was not aware of the recall and declined comment. FAW did not pick up calls or immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Mazda said it was unable to confirm the recall and so could not comment.

Mazda announced in July 2014 it was recalling more than 42,000 cars produced in China due to issues over air bags supplied by Takata. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in TOKYO and SHANGHAI Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)