DUBAI Feb 13 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co said on Monday it has appointed Atul Singh as its new chief executive, effective April 1, 2017.

The company said on Oct. 24, 2016, that Simon Marshall had resigned from the position for personal reasons, effective Jan. 31, 2017. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)