Oct 31 FAW Car Co Ltd, the listed unit of China's No. 3 auto group, FAW Group, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income -250 -50 Revenue 5,729 6,652 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Richard Pullin)