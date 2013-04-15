April 15 Faw Car Co Ltd reported the following results for 2012 (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): 2012 2011 Q1 2013 Q1 2012 Net income -756.5 216.8 356.4 -10.9 Revenue 23,385 32,653 6,439 6,290 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click:here and here (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; editing by James Jukwey)