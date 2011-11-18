Nov 18 FBD Group PLC :

* Sees FY op earnings per share 155-165 euro cent unless exceptional claims (previous guidance 145-155 euro cent)

* Says H2 2011 premium income levels in line with h2 2010, average rate higher

* Claims environment in H2 2011 'comparatively benign', net cost of Dublin flooding not over 6 million euros

* Market investment returns unlikely to revert to historic norms for the next 2 or 3 years

* Trading ahead of market guidance, primarily due to improved loss ratio in underwriting business (Reporting by Conor Humphries)