DUBLIN Aug 24 Irish general insurer FBD
Holdings Plc laid out a plan on Monday to significantly
strengthen its capital reserves and change a business strategy
that it said had failed to deliver profitable growth.
After announcing a half-year loss per share of 2.44 euros,
FBD said it will sell its stake in its property and leisure
business, make changes to its staff pension scheme, explore
options for raising regulatory capital in debt markets and not
pay dividends for the full year.
"This is a difficult day for FBD, our shareholders and our
staff. These results reflect very serious increased claims costs
in our industry. We are taking decisive action now to de-risk
our strategy and return to profitability by the end of 2016,"
FBD Interim Chief Executive Officer Fiona Muldoon said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by david Clarke)