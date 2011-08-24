* Raises guidance despite continuing drop in domestic demand

DUBLIN, Aug 24 Irish general insurer FBD raised its full-year earnings guidance by 11 percent on Wednesday, sending its shares up over 10 percent after benign weather and a tight lid on costs more than doubled first-half operating profit.

FBD reversed its underwriting loss in the first six months of the year due to reduced claims. It expects rising prices for property and motor insurance as well as improved handling of costs and losses to support second-half earnings despite a continued drop in demand in Ireland.

"The work that we have put in to date should stand us in good stead and will carry forward into the second half of the year as well," Chief Executive Andrew Langford said in an interview with Reuters.

FBD, Ireland's second-largest general insurer after Aviva , raised its full-year operating earnings per share (EPS) guidance range to 145-155 cents from 130-140 cents previously. Last year, the group generated operating EPS of 106 cents.

FBD's shares were the top gainer on Ireland's main stock index on Wednesday, up over 10 percent at 6.72 euros. The stock had previously dropped 19 percent since mid-June.

"The company produced results that were well ahead of forecasts. It has been a little bit beaten up, like everything else over the last while, so there is a bounce back today," said Tom Shaw of Goodbody Stockbrokers.

The group announced it was creating a joint venture with Farmer Business Developments, which owns nearly 30 percent of the voting rights in FBD, to own and manage the company's Irish and Spanish property and leisure operations.

Langford said the deal would replace nearly 123 million euros of short-term debts with longer-term financing and slash the group's exposure to loan guarantees to 7.5 million euros from 60 million euros.

"It means in future our operating profit will only include our core business," said Langford. "The whole rationale is to allow us to focus on the core insurance underwriting business."

The group's non-underwriting operations raised their operating profit to 2.2 million euros from 1.9 million euros a year ago, and FBD said there were early signs of recovery in the Irish hotel market, particularly in Dublin.

FBD's group operating profit jumped to 28.7 million euros from 11.3 million euros a year ago despite a 3 percent reduction in gross written premiums. Aviva's operating profit rose 50 percent to 24 million euros.

FBD's combined ratio -- a measure of costs and claims as a percentage of premiums -- improved to 92.8 percent from 105.2 percent last year.

The group said the opportunity for premium growth in the remainder of this year was limited as Ireland struggled to emerge from recession, but Langford said the group was hoping demand for general insurer would recover in 2012.

"We would be hopeful that some time in 2012 it would pick up." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Will Waterman)