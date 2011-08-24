* Raises guidance despite continuing drop in domestic demand
* More than doubles H1 op earnings due to improved loss
ratios
* Creates joint venture to reduce exposure to property
(Adds CEO interview, shares, comment)
DUBLIN, Aug 24 Irish general insurer FBD
raised its full-year earnings guidance by 11 percent on
Wednesday, sending its shares up over 10 percent after benign
weather and a tight lid on costs more than doubled first-half
operating profit.
FBD reversed its underwriting loss in the first six months
of the year due to reduced claims. It expects rising prices for
property and motor insurance as well as improved handling of
costs and losses to support second-half earnings despite a
continued drop in demand in Ireland.
"The work that we have put in to date should stand us in
good stead and will carry forward into the second half of the
year as well," Chief Executive Andrew Langford said in an
interview with Reuters.
FBD, Ireland's second-largest general insurer after Aviva
, raised its full-year operating earnings per share (EPS)
guidance range to 145-155 cents from 130-140 cents previously.
Last year, the group generated operating EPS of 106 cents.
FBD's shares were the top gainer on Ireland's main stock
index on Wednesday, up over 10 percent at 6.72 euros.
The stock had previously dropped 19 percent since mid-June.
"The company produced results that were well ahead of
forecasts. It has been a little bit beaten up, like everything
else over the last while, so there is a bounce back today," said
Tom Shaw of Goodbody Stockbrokers.
The group announced it was creating a joint venture with
Farmer Business Developments, which owns nearly 30 percent of
the voting rights in FBD, to own and manage the company's Irish
and Spanish property and leisure operations.
Langford said the deal would replace nearly 123 million
euros of short-term debts with longer-term financing and slash
the group's exposure to loan guarantees to 7.5 million euros
from 60 million euros.
"It means in future our operating profit will only include
our core business," said Langford. "The whole rationale is to
allow us to focus on the core insurance underwriting business."
The group's non-underwriting operations raised their
operating profit to 2.2 million euros from 1.9 million euros a
year ago, and FBD said there were early signs of recovery in the
Irish hotel market, particularly in Dublin.
FBD's group operating profit jumped to 28.7 million euros
from 11.3 million euros a year ago despite a 3 percent reduction
in gross written premiums. Aviva's operating profit rose 50
percent to 24 million euros.
FBD's combined ratio -- a measure of costs and claims as a
percentage of premiums -- improved to 92.8 percent from 105.2
percent last year.
The group said the opportunity for premium growth in the
remainder of this year was limited as Ireland struggled to
emerge from recession, but Langford said the group was hoping
demand for general insurer would recover in 2012.
"We would be hopeful that some time in 2012 it would pick
up."
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Will
Waterman)