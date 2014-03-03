UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN, March 3 FBD Holdings PLC : * FY op EPS 136 cents versus 170 cents a year ago, profit before tax 51.5
million EUR versus 52.3 million * Market share increased to approximately 13.4 percent, highest ever share of
the Irish insurance market * Economic activity turned around faster than anticipated by market, will have
short term impact on profitability * Guiding FY 2014 operating earnings per share of between 120 and 130 cent
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources