DUBLIN, March 3 FBD Holdings PLC : * FY op EPS 136 cents versus 170 cents a year ago, profit before tax 51.5

million EUR versus 52.3 million * Market share increased to approximately 13.4 percent, highest ever share of

the Irish insurance market * Economic activity turned around faster than anticipated by market, will have

short term impact on profitability * Guiding FY 2014 operating earnings per share of between 120 and 130 cent