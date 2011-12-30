DUBLIN Dec 30 Ireland's second-largest general insurer FBD has sold its brokerage arm, FBD Brokers, to Britain's Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) for upto 8.5 million euros, the company said on Friday.

JLT will pay 6.75 million euros upfront, an additional payment of 500,000 euros on completion and a deferred payment of upto 1.25 million euros in 2013 based on FBD Brokers' financial performance.

FDB Brokers, which brokers insurance contracts for companies operating in agri-food, waste management and renewable energy, made a pre-tax profit of 1.2 million euros in 2010.

"Today's announcement of the sale of FBD Brokers is another significant strategic step for FBD, which will allow us to focus on our core insurance underwriting business and to pursue further growth in the business insurance market through the broker channel," Andrew Langford, the chief executive of FBD, said in a statement.

FBD, second to Britain's Aviva in the Irish general insurance market, is expected to report full-year operating earnings per share of 155-165 euro cents for 2011, compared to 106 euro cents in 2010. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Cowell)