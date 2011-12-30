DUBLIN Dec 30 Ireland's second-largest
general insurer FBD has sold its brokerage arm, FBD
Brokers, to Britain's Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) for
upto 8.5 million euros, the company said on Friday.
JLT will pay 6.75 million euros upfront, an additional
payment of 500,000 euros on completion and a deferred payment of
upto 1.25 million euros in 2013 based on FBD Brokers' financial
performance.
FDB Brokers, which brokers insurance contracts for companies
operating in agri-food, waste management and renewable energy,
made a pre-tax profit of 1.2 million euros in 2010.
"Today's announcement of the sale of FBD Brokers is another
significant strategic step for FBD, which will allow us to focus
on our core insurance underwriting business and to pursue
further growth in the business insurance market through the
broker channel," Andrew Langford, the chief executive of FBD,
said in a statement.
FBD, second to Britain's Aviva in the Irish general
insurance market, is expected to report full-year operating
earnings per share of 155-165 euro cents for 2011, compared to
106 euro cents in 2010.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Cowell)