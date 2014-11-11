(Adds detail, quotes)
DUBLIN Nov 11 Irish general insurer FBD
Holdings Plc issued its second claims-driven profit
warning in six months on Tuesday, saying it could face a
full-year loss.
FBD cut its full-year guidance range to an operating loss
per share of zero to 10 euro cents from the 70- to 80-cent
profit it expected in August, that in turn just half the level
it had forecast in March.
The group posted an operating profit per share of 136 euro
cents in 2013.
Its latest claims included an above average level of large
claims and a provision for the fourth quarter given recent
volatility.
"The claims environment in recent months has been far more
challenging than expected," the Dublin-based firm said in a
trading update.
"Following a detailed review, there is no reason to believe
that this development is systemic or that the experience will
recur in future periods," it added.
It said the board's dividend policy would remain unchanged
and that the growth in economic activity in Ireland - which is
expected to be the fastest growing economy in Europe over the
next three years - will have a very positive effect on the
company in the medium term.
It added that the Irish insurance market grew for the first
time since 2003 in the first nine months of the year and that
its gross premium written to date was up four percent year on
year, marginally increasing its market share.
Davy Stockbrokers said that given the unprecedented level of
claims volatility and a lack of visibility, it was revising its
rating of FBD to 'Underperform' from 'Neutral'.
