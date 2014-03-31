March 31 United States federal agents are
investigating whether high-speed trading companies violate U.S.
laws by using fast-moving market information not available to
other traders, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Launched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation about a year
ago, the investigation called the High-Speed Trading Initiative,
is still in its primary stages, a senior FBI official and an
agency spokesman told the Journal. (link.reuters.com/fab28v)
The spokesman told the newspaper that high-speed trading
based on information about orders that other investors do not
have access to and hence putting them at a disadvantage could
violate insider-trading laws.
The FBI has deployed a large number of agents, looking at
proprietary-trading outfits as well as fast-trading operations
at brokers who buy and sell orders on behalf of clients, such as
mutual funds and pension plans, the newspaper said.
Regulators, including the Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that oversees broker
dealers are working with the FBI on the probe, the Journal
reported.
The FBI was not immediately available for comments when
contacted by Reuters.
