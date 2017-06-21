June 21 Losses from cyber crimes rose 24
percent in 2016 to over $1.33 billion, according to a report by
the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint
Center (IC3).
The center, which was set up in 2000 to receive complaints
of internet crime, received 300,000 complaints during the year
from hacking victims.
Businesses lost $360 million to cyber criminals, who tricked
them into wiring money using fraudulent emails that appeared to
be from corporate executives and suppliers, according to the
report released on Wednesday.
IC3 said it received 2,673 complaints last year from victims
of ransomware, with losses totaling over $2.4 million.
In May, the WannaCry ransomware attack infected 300,000
computers in more than 150 countries, disrupting factories,
hospitals, shops and schools.
Ransomware is a form of malware that encrypts data on
infected machines, then typically asks users to pay ransoms in
hard-to-trace digital currencies to get an electronic key so
they can retrieve their data.
