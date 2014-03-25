LONDON, March 25 Shareholders in F&C Asset
Management have voted in favour of a 708 million pounds ($1.17
billion) takeover bid by Canadian lender Bank of Montreal
.
At a meeting, votes representing 99.6 percent of F&C's
shares supported the deal, the fund manager said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The company added that trading in F&C shares will be
suspended after the market close on May 6.
Bank of Montreal's offer, first announced in January,
already had the blessing of F&C's largest shareholder, British
insurer Aviva.
($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; editing by Simon Jessop)