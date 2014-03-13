LONDON, March 13 Fund manager F&C Asset
Management said it continues to face "significant headwinds"
following a net outflow of money from the group of 19 billion
pounds in 2013.
In an earnings statement on Thursday, F&C said the outflow
comprised 20.3 billion pounds of money run for strategic
partners which was partly offset by an inflow of 1.3 billion
pounds from consumer and institutional clients.
The outflows amount to an annualised loss in revenue of 35.5
million pounds of which 11.3 million pounds is reflected in 2013
earnings, the company said.
"The strategic partner outflows predominantly reflect the
maturity and changing nature of the contractual relationships
with these parties, while the consumer and institutional inflows
demonstrate the growing momentum in this area of our business,"
the company said.
However, the group noted 2013 was "a year of progress" and
cost cutting targets have now been achieved, helping strengthen
the operating margin to 36.9 percent from 29.2 percent a year
earlier.
The group also achieved strong investment performance, with
80 percent of funds under management outperforming benchmarks
over one and three year periods.
F&C shareholders are due to vote on a takeover offer from
Bank of Montreal which offered 708 million pounds for
the company in January.