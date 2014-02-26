LONDON Feb 26 U.S. hedge fund Elliott
Management Corp acquired derivatives equivalent to a stake of
almost 11 percent in UK-based F&C Asset Management, a
filing showed on Wednesday.
The activist hedge fund purchased derivatives equivalent to
around 63.8 million ordinary shares, the filing showed.
A spokesman for F&C declined to comment while Elliott could
not immediately be reached.
In January, Bank of Montreal struck a deal to buy
F&C for 708 million pounds ($1.18 billion).
F&C's second largest shareholder, Standard Life Investments,
said at the time the deal represented an "attractive valuation"
of the asset manager for the Canadian bank and it may support a
rival bid if one emerges.
Standard Life Investments declined to comment.