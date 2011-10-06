* Bramson takes executive chairman role as CEO Grisay to
retire
* Questions left unanswered about Bramson's future role
* Investors, analysts await strategy review expected in
October
* Shares rise 6.42 pct
(Adds shareholder, Pirc comment, updates shares)
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Oct 6 Edward Bramson, the activist
investor who won a bitter boardroom tussle to lead the board of
F&C Asset Management in February, has been appointed
executive chairman of the UK funds house after chief executive
Alain Grisay decided to retire.
Grisay, who has worked at the fund manager for over 10
years, the last six as CEO, will step down from the board and as
CEO in May 2012, before retiring from the company at
end-September, F&C said in a statement on Thursday.
F&C's board appointed New York-based Bramson as executive
chairman for "an interim period with immediate effect", F&C
said, with a gradual transfer of responsibilities from Grisay to
Bramson between now and next year's annual general meeting.
Shareholders keen for Bramson to take a more hands-on role
in implementing his planned shake-up of the fund manager will
welcome the move, though the change also raises questions about
what Bramson's future position will be within the company.
Between now and Grisay's stepping down in May 2012, F&C's
board could decide to keep Bramson on as executive chairman or
appoint a new chief executive to replace Grisay, as well as add
a new independent director to the board.
"This statement raises more questions than it answers," said
Alan MacDougall, managing director of shareholder advisory group
Pirc, which counsels investors with combined assets of more than
1.5 trillion pounds ($2.3 trillion).
"F&C needs to be transparent about exactly what its proposed
governance structure will be, in order to allow shareholders to
take a view on it."
Bramson, whose Sherborne Investors vehicle holds
almost 20 percent of F&C shares according to Reuters data, is
currently heading a strategy review of the business and is
expected to report its findings later this month.
The news of Grisay's departure will not surprise many.
Grisay has sold F&C shares he owned and pocketed cash rather
than stock under vested share schemes since opposing Bramson's
appointment as chairman in February.
"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Alain for his
contribution during his years at F&C. He will leave with our
best wishes for the future. We look forward to completing and
implementing the strategy review and driving the business
forward," Bramson said in the statement.
Richard Greenwood, a fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management
and top 20 shareholder in F&C, said Grisay's departure may now
make it easier for Bramson to restructure the company.
"One of the reasons that we bought the company in the first
place was because we wanted to see it operationally restructured
and we thought that was a distinct possibility with the arrival
of Sherborne. We don't see the departure of Grisay as anything
but an aid in that restructuring."
F&C shares, which like other asset managers have fallen in
recent weeks, were up 6.42 percent at 1230 GMT, against a 3.24
percent rise in the FTSE 250 .
Bramson has offered little indication so far of how he plans
to shake up the fund manager, which runs more than 106 billion
pounds ($163 billion) in assets. This has weighed on investor
sentiment towards the company's shares.
"Until the strategic review is announced (expected 'during
October 2011'), when we will hopefully be able to make a proper
assessment of the group's strategy and so prospects, we continue
to regard the stock as uninvestable," Numis analysts said in a
note, maintaining their "Hold" rating.
($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise,; Editing by David
Cowell)