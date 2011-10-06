* Bramson takes executive chairman role as CEO Grisay to retire

* Questions left unanswered about Bramson's future role

* Investors, analysts await strategy review expected in October

* Shares rise 6.42 pct (Adds shareholder, Pirc comment, updates shares)

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Oct 6 Edward Bramson, the activist investor who won a bitter boardroom tussle to lead the board of F&C Asset Management in February, has been appointed executive chairman of the UK funds house after chief executive Alain Grisay decided to retire.

Grisay, who has worked at the fund manager for over 10 years, the last six as CEO, will step down from the board and as CEO in May 2012, before retiring from the company at end-September, F&C said in a statement on Thursday.

F&C's board appointed New York-based Bramson as executive chairman for "an interim period with immediate effect", F&C said, with a gradual transfer of responsibilities from Grisay to Bramson between now and next year's annual general meeting.

Shareholders keen for Bramson to take a more hands-on role in implementing his planned shake-up of the fund manager will welcome the move, though the change also raises questions about what Bramson's future position will be within the company.

Between now and Grisay's stepping down in May 2012, F&C's board could decide to keep Bramson on as executive chairman or appoint a new chief executive to replace Grisay, as well as add a new independent director to the board.

"This statement raises more questions than it answers," said Alan MacDougall, managing director of shareholder advisory group Pirc, which counsels investors with combined assets of more than 1.5 trillion pounds ($2.3 trillion).

"F&C needs to be transparent about exactly what its proposed governance structure will be, in order to allow shareholders to take a view on it."

Bramson, whose Sherborne Investors vehicle holds almost 20 percent of F&C shares according to Reuters data, is currently heading a strategy review of the business and is expected to report its findings later this month.

The news of Grisay's departure will not surprise many. Grisay has sold F&C shares he owned and pocketed cash rather than stock under vested share schemes since opposing Bramson's appointment as chairman in February.

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Alain for his contribution during his years at F&C. He will leave with our best wishes for the future. We look forward to completing and implementing the strategy review and driving the business forward," Bramson said in the statement.

Richard Greenwood, a fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management and top 20 shareholder in F&C, said Grisay's departure may now make it easier for Bramson to restructure the company.

"One of the reasons that we bought the company in the first place was because we wanted to see it operationally restructured and we thought that was a distinct possibility with the arrival of Sherborne. We don't see the departure of Grisay as anything but an aid in that restructuring."

F&C shares, which like other asset managers have fallen in recent weeks, were up 6.42 percent at 1230 GMT, against a 3.24 percent rise in the FTSE 250 .

Bramson has offered little indication so far of how he plans to shake up the fund manager, which runs more than 106 billion pounds ($163 billion) in assets. This has weighed on investor sentiment towards the company's shares.

"Until the strategic review is announced (expected 'during October 2011'), when we will hopefully be able to make a proper assessment of the group's strategy and so prospects, we continue to regard the stock as uninvestable," Numis analysts said in a note, maintaining their "Hold" rating. ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise,; Editing by David Cowell)